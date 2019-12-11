Jackson
Teresa Freeman
Mrs. Teresa Louise Boatwright Freeman, age 68, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born on Monday, July 2, 1951, in Atlanta, daughter of the late James Dewey Boatwright and the late Doris Ann Long Boatwright. Teresa was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. Teresa loved flowers and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son, Randy Lowell Simmons.
Teresa was survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Deborah Simmons; daughter, Rachel Simmons; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Danny Boatwright; special friend, Gene Savage.
A memorial service for Mrs. Teresa Freeman will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the home of Ronnie and Deborah Simmons, 185 James Moore Circle Jackson, Georgia 30233. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Freeman family.
