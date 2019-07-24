Teddy Norris

Jackson
Mr. Teddy Daniel Norris
Teddy Daniel Norris, 86, of Jackson, Georgia passed away peacefully at home with loved ones at his side on July 9, 2019 in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Ted was born September 13, 1932 at home in Pepperton, Georgia to Fannie James Norris and Clyde Norris. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1950 and was president of his senior class. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Navy aboard the San Diego based USS Rendova from 1950 to 1953. He was a dedicated employee of Delta Airlines from 1960 until his retirement in 1990. Ted also loved sports, especially baseball, and was a huge Atlanta Braves fan.
More than anything, Ted loved family. His life was defined as a devoted, loving father and he is survived by his daughters Janet Elizabeth and Kathryn Elaine and by his son Daniel Patrick. He was the loving Papa of, and will be deeply missed by, his seven grandsons: Michael (Michelle), Roger (Krystal), Ryan (Melissa), Devin (Kelly), Travis (Lauren), Dakota (Cassie), and Logan (Aerial). He is also survived by four great-granddaughters and one great-grandson, who is expected this September.
He is preceded in death by his father, Clyde Norris, his mother, Fannie Norris, his brother, Ronald Norris, and his sister, Gwendolyn Meredith.
A memorial service will be held in Ted's honor at 1 o'clock pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Haisten Funeral Home, 321 South Harkness St., Jackson, GA 30233. Dr. Ed Hoard will officiate. The family will receive friends Saturday 11 am until 1 pm.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Norris family.
