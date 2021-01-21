Teddy Eugene Merritt

Jackson, GA Teddy Eugene Merritt of Jackson, GA, died Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his residence at the age of 70. Ted was born in Decatur, GA on June 17, 1950 to the late Hoyt Allen and Edna Grace Taylor Merritt. He graduated from Towers High School in Decatur, GA. On September 2, 1970 he married the former Rebecca Mullins of Greensboro, GA. He was the owner and operator of Ted's Paint and Body Shop. He proudly served his country in the United States Army stationed in Germany for three years. Ted enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and wood working.

Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Rebecca Merritt of Jackson, GA; his daughter, Debbie Lunsford and her husband Rob of Locust Grove, GA; son, Eric Merritt and wife Michelle of Jackson, GA; brother, Tony Merritt; grandchildren: Kevin Lunsford, Austin Lunsford, Kagen Merritt, Amber Merritt and Erica Merritt; a number of other relatives and a host of friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Merritt and grandson, Keith Lunsford.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Greenview Cemetery, Memorial Drive, Greensboro, GA 30642 with Rev. Wayne Usry officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.

To send flowers to the family of Teddy Merritt, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Saturday, January 23, 2021
12:30PM-1:30PM
McCommons Funeral Home
109 W. Broad Street / P.O. Box 29
Greensboro, GA 30642
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 23
Graveside Service
Saturday, January 23, 2021
2:00PM
Greenview Cemetery
Memorial Drive
Greensboro, GA 30642
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.