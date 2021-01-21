Jackson, GA Teddy Eugene Merritt of Jackson, GA, died Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his residence at the age of 70. Ted was born in Decatur, GA on June 17, 1950 to the late Hoyt Allen and Edna Grace Taylor Merritt. He graduated from Towers High School in Decatur, GA. On September 2, 1970 he married the former Rebecca Mullins of Greensboro, GA. He was the owner and operator of Ted's Paint and Body Shop. He proudly served his country in the United States Army stationed in Germany for three years. Ted enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and wood working.

Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Rebecca Merritt of Jackson, GA; his daughter, Debbie Lunsford and her husband Rob of Locust Grove, GA; son, Eric Merritt and wife Michelle of Jackson, GA; brother, Tony Merritt; grandchildren: Kevin Lunsford, Austin Lunsford, Kagen Merritt, Amber Merritt and Erica Merritt; a number of other relatives and a host of friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Merritt and grandson, Keith Lunsford.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Greenview Cemetery, Memorial Drive, Greensboro, GA 30642 with Rev. Wayne Usry officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.