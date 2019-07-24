Ted Spears

Jackson
Mr. Ted Donald Spears, Sr.
Ted Donald Spears, Sr. age 88, of Jackson, GA passed away 07/20/2019 at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA. He was born in Atlanta, GA May 02, 1931 son of the late William Thomas Spears and Ruby Elizabeth Morrow Spears.
He was a former Atlanta City policeman. He graduated from the Woodrow Wilson College of Law in Atlanta and was admitted to the bar. He practiced law in Atlanta, Jonesboro, Locust Grove and Jackson. He had formerly served as an Associate City Judge in Jackson. He enjoyed building and being a mechanic.
Survivors include his wife, Regina Bledsoe Spears, son, Ted Donald Spears, Jr., (Patrina) daughter, Ramona Faye Bruce and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Ted Donald Spears, Sr. will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Haisten Funeral Home in Jackson, Rev. Rick Moncrief will officiate. Interment will be in the Jackson City Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Spears family of Jackson.
