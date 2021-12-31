Jackson, GA Mrs. Susan Lee Clements Butler, age 64, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital. "It's a far better place I go, It's a far better rest I'll take."

Susan was born on Tuesday, November 19, 1957, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Dennis L. Clements, Sr. and the late Doris Brewer Clements. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Butler; and brothers, Richard Clements and D.L. Clements. She was a member of Liberty Hill Church. Susan enjoyed crafting, sewing and adult coloring books.

Susan is survived by her children and their spouses, Daryl and Amanda Manders, Justin Manders and Kayla McCulley, Tracey and Steve Suddeth, and Phillip Florence; numerous grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Mrs. Susan Butler will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 3:00 P.M in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Mitch Thomason and Reverend Al Thomason officiating. Interment will follow in the Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Butler family.