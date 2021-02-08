Jackson, GA Mr. Stewart Edward Carter, age 86, passed away early Sunday morning February 7, 2021, at Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin, Georgia. He was born in Rome, New York on Sunday, June 17, 1934 to the late Glen Elza Carter and Susie Kubecka Carter Lewis.

Stewart retired from Pep Boys after 10 years and had previously been employed at Sperry Univac for 25 years and Infomag Corp as Vice President of Manufacturing for 5 years. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy serving 4 years as an Electrical Mate. Stewart earned his Engineering Degree from Mohawk Valley Electrical Institute in 1952. He was an active member of the Pleasant Hill Methodist Church, volunteer at The San Diego Zoo & Wildlife Animal Park, and officers of the High Falls Civic Club, Harbour Shores Homeowners Association, and the High Falls Lake Association. In his free time he enjoyed traveling, reading, boating and the beach.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Marilyn Lorraine Carter, sons and daughters in law; Christopher & Patricia Carter, Gregory & Maureen Carter, Jeffery & Mary Jeanne Carter, daughter and son in law; Juliann & Lester Price, grandchildren; Lindsay Ames, Sarah Paul, Erica Pressley, Brandon Carter, Kale Carter, Mollie Patane, Alex Carter, Ethan Carter and Gabriel Price and 12 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers or plants all donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Butts County Sheriff's Office (835 Ernest Biles Dr. Jackson, GA 30233) Attention Community Relations. Donations will be used to fund all community programs, such as, but not limited to, the Sheriff's Cause with Santa Claus, the Sheriff's Summer CHAMPS Camp, the Special Forces Camp, and the Water & Boat Safety Camp.

Plans for a Memorial Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Stewart Edward Carter will be announced later by the family.

