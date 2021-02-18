Jackson, GA Mr. Stewart Edward Carter, age 86, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away early Sunday morning February 7, 2021, at Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin, Georgia. He was born in Rome, New York on Sunday, June 17, 1934. Stewart was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Elza Carter, who died when Stewart was only 5; mother, Susie Kubecka Carter Lewis, who later married John Lewis; sister, Viola and husband, Edmond DeFreese; and two brothers, Richard and Charles all of Rome, NY.

Stewart graduated High School from the Rome Free Academy in 1952 and then worked as an intern at General Electric before joining the Navy in 1956. He served most of his 4 years on the destroyer USS Everett F. Larson DD/DDR830 as an Electrician and was a proud Veteran. While in the Navy Stewart married Shirley Ertley and had 3 sons, Christopher, Gregory and Jeffrey.

After the Navy Stewart earned his Electrical Degree from Mohawk Valley Technical Institute and worked his way to upper management positions in several computer hardware manufacturing companies. Stewart worked the longest for Sperry Univac (now Unisys) for 20 years in Utica, NY, and the World Headquarters in Blue Bell, PA, at which time he married Marilyn Button Bowers. Then they moved to San Jose, California in 1975 when Stewart was transferred to the Sperry Univac's Information Storage Systems Division to help build and set up a new large state-of-the-art factory.

Recommended for you +16 What to look for when buying dog food Nom Nom compiled a list of 15 things to watch for when buying dog food, from vet-recommended brands to artificial additives to avoid. Click for more.

Then after working for a couple of smaller computer companies in San Jose, Stewart took a job in San Diego in 1987 as VP of Manufacturing at Infomag Corporation for 4 years. Wanting to retire but not do anything, Stewart took a job as a Security Guard at a large retirement complex leaving time to do volunteer work at the San Diego Zoo and Wild Animal Park. He also worked part-time as a Park Ranger at the community lake.

Wanting to be closer to family in the East, Stewart and Marilyn moved to Jonesboro, Georgia in 1993 where Stewart took a job as Security Guard at the Atlanta History Center for a few years before becoming a Retail Service Merchandiser at Pepboys for 12 years. They moved to High Falls Lake in 1999 where he was an active member of the Pleasant Hill Methodist Church, officer of the High Falls Civic Club, Harbour Shores Homeowners Association, and the High Falls Lake Association. He was also a member of the American Legion and Sons of the American Revolution, a volunteer Fireman, and Host/Security for the 1996 Olympics Swiss Equestrian Team.

Stewart and Marilyn enjoyed cruises and trips to countries in all 7 continents of the world and visited most states of the U.S. In his free time he enjoyed reading, music, traveling, camping, boating, the beach and breakfast with the ROMEO's. Stewart was also involved with various community programs offered by the Butts County Sheriff's Department.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning. Manage your lists

He is survived by his second wife of 48 years, Marilyn Lorraine Carter, sons and daughters in law; Christopher & Patricia Carter of Vernon, NY, Gregory & Maureen Carter of Oriskany Falls, NY, Jeffrey & Mary Jeanne Carter of Raleigh, NC, and daughter and son in law; Juliann & Lester Price of Jackson, GA, grandchildren; Lindsay Ames, Sarah Paul, Erica Pressley, Brendan Carter, Kale Carter, Mollie Patane, Alex Carter, Ethan Carter and Gabriel Price, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Stewart Edward Carter will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11 AM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home. Mr. Bob Kaylor and Mr. Lester Price will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Butts County Sheriff's Office (835 Ernest Biles Dr., Jackson, GA 30233 Attention: Community Relations). Donations will be used to fund all community programs, such as, but not limited to, the Sheriff's Cause with Santa Claus, the Sheriff's Summer CHAMPS Camp, the Special Forces Camp, and the Water & Boat Safety Camp.

Those that desire to express their condolences may visit the Online Guest Registry located at www.haistenfuneral.com.

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson, GA is serving the Carter family.