Jackson
Mr. Steven Henry Watts
Mr. Steven Henry Watts, age 64, died on September 25, 2019. He was born in Tampa, Florida on August 30, 1955 to Don and June Watts.
Steven was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, birdwatching, preaching in the ministry, watching football and spending time with his beloved family and many close friends.
Survivors include his wife Brenda Ann Watts, son and daughter-in-law Drew and Lacie Watts, daughter Deesa Shaw, daughter and son-in-law Danya and Dan Friel, five grandchildren: Aydan, Colin, Lyric, Levi and Finn, brother Gene Watts and sister Pam Parkman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and June Watts.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Watts Family.
