Jackson, GA Mr. Steven Roy Henderson, age 49, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital from complications due to COVID-19. Steven was born on Sunday, August 8, 1971 in Griffin, Georgia to the late Roy Ray Henderson and Dorothy Rose Burford Henderson Kirby. He was a member and Elder of Trinity Reformed Baptist Church. Steven was a history teacher with Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia. He was a historian and a huge Atlanta Braves fan. He loved to read and study family history and the Bible. He also loved to be outdoors and adored his family. Steven is survived by his loving wife, April Hobbs Henderson; children, Caitlin Henderson, Susannah Henderson (Harvey), Matthew Henderson, Amelia Jo Henderson; mother and step-father, Dottie and Jay Kirby; sister and brother-in-law, Karla and Travis Wells; step-brothers, Tony and Pam Kirby, Scott and Tammy Kirby; nieces, Erin Wells and Morgan Wells; nephew, Carson Wells.

A graveside service for Mr. Steven Henderson will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Jenkinsburg City Cemetery with Pastor Brandon Smith officiating. Please arrive at the cemetery at 1:45 P.M. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to assist April with expenses through Ameris Bank to the Steven Henderson Memorial Fund. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Henderson family.