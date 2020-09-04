Jackson, GA Mr. Stephen Douglas "Steve" Granger, Sr., age 77, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Steve was born on Thursday, March 25, 1943, in Anderson, Indiana to the late Arthur Oliver Granger and the late Leona Granger. He served 6 years in the United States Air Force. Steve loved fishing, cutting grass, NASCAR, and listening to old gospel music. Steve is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ann Williams Granger; son, Stephen Granger, Jr.; brothers, David Granger, Artie Granger; sister, Vera Carol Condon; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Steve Granger will be held at Sherrell Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit the funeral home Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Granger family.

