Stanley Taylor

Jackson
Mr. Stanley Zack Taylor
Stanley Zack Taylor 57, of Jackson passed away on August 7, 2019, at his home. He was the son of Christina B. Taylor and the late Douglas R. Taylor. He spent his life as a hard working truck driver, devoted father; he owned and operated Jill-Cole Trucking. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He is survived by Daughters: Jillian Pruitt (John) and Nichole Bass (K. Michael) Granddaughter: Kensleigh Elizabeth, Mother: Christina B. Taylor, Brothers: Douglas R. Taylor, Jr., and David G. Taylor, Sr. He was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel H, Taylor.
A graveside service will be conducted Monday August 12, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Eastlawn Memorial Park in McDonough, GA with Rev. Larry Ballard officiating. Visitation will be held Monday from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM at Haisten Funeral Home in Jackson GA.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Taylor family.
