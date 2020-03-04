Jackson
Shirley VanMeter
Mrs. Shirley Jean McCord VanMeter, age 81, of Jackson, GA, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Grady Memorial Hospital. She was born on Monday, March 7, 1938, in Decatur, Georgia to the late William Daniel McCord and the late Nellie Jo Nicholson McCord. Shirley was of the Church of God Faith. She loved spending time with her all of her grandchildren and enjoyed watching Family Feud and the Andy Griffith Show and sitting on the front porch talking to her best friend andneighbor Angela Slaton. Shirley was preceded in death by husband, Marvin VanMeter; son, Thomas Anthony VanMeter; grandson, Jeff Minton; great-granddaughter, Dahlia Jo Minton; five brothers and two sisters.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Vivian Minton; grandchildren, Tiffany Washington, and Crystal Hill; great-grandchildren, Bridgette Murphy, Carrie Washington, Emma Williams, and Harley Miller; great-great-grandchildren, Bentley Minton, and Branson Murphy; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Ben Cheloie; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Shirley VanMeter will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow in the Jackson City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the VanMeter family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.