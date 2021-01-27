Nature's Walk, GA Sherry Bledsoe, 65, of Nature's Walk, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at a local hospital. The family met with friends at 10:30am, Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Gray, GA. followed by a graveside service with Dr. Jason Wade and Joshua Echols officiating.
Mrs. Bledsoe was born July 8, 1955, in Macon and had lived in Jones County the past thirty years. She was the daughter of the late John Morgan Baughcum, Jr. and Margaret Wilson Baughcum. Mrs. Bledsoe was retired from GEICO and loved her family. She was preceded in death by her brother: John Martin Baughcum.
Mrs Bledsoe is survived by her husband: Sydney Bledsoe; children: Brian Echols, Wendy Michelle Echols, Ryan Bledsoe and Katie Gantt; grandchildren: Tyler Echols, Christina Becham, Josh Echols, Alexis Merritt, Jimmy Wrzesinski, Laney Beth Wrzesinski, Dixee Echols and Johnny Gantt; seven great-grandchildren and by sister: Dianne Baughcum Fields.
