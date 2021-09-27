Sherrrill James Loftin

Flovilla, GA Mr. Sherrill James Loftin, age 83, of Flovilla, Georgia passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at Westbury Rehabilitation Center. Sherrill was born on Tuesday, November 9, 1937, in Franklin, Georgia to the late James Floyd Loftin and the late Flora Mosely Loftin. Along with his parents, Sherrill was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kathryn "Kaye" Holcombe Loftin; daughter, Martha Loftin; and son, Craig Loftin. Sherrill served in the United States Navy and was a founding member of Jackson Christian Church. He owned and operated Quality Products Inc. for 48 years. He enjoyed reading and loved hot rod cars. Sherrill is survived by his children and spouses, Jeff and Tina Loftin, John Loftin, Cheryl Ann and Carey Spraggins, Mary and Philip Dowdy, James and Beoncia Loftin; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. A funeral service for Mr. Sherrill Loftin will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Jackson Christian Church, 518 Brookwood Avenue, Jackson, Georgia with Reverend Daniel Wright and Reverend Harold Haroldson officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Loftin family.

