Jackson, GA Sarah Vaughn Hamlin, age 85, passed away Friday, October 01, 2021 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital. Sarah was born on Tuesday, May 12, 1936 in Jackson to the late Ira Lee & Bessie Mae Smith Vaughn. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Hamlin who passed away in March of 2004, three brothers; Watson Vaughn, William (Cotton) Vaughn and Lindsey Vaughn, three sisters; Bernice Grant, Annie Ruth Vaughn and Janie Carver. Sarah was a housewife and a homemaker; she was of the Baptist Faith.
Sarah is survived by her son & daughter-in-law; Randy & Jackie Hamlin her grandchildren; Brittany Hamlin, Dusty & Jon Murray, Jamie & Brittany Hamlin, Kaitlyn Hamlin and Joe Boswell, great-grandchildren; Cruise Murray, Adyson Hamlin, Asher Hamlin, Hunter Smith, Ryleigh Williams, Chandler Hamlin, Kylee Boswell and Noah Boswell.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 4, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Haisten Funeral Home. A Service will follow at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home, Mr. Ralph Wilson will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at the Jackson City Cemetery.
Those desiring to join family & friends in honoring the life of Sarah Vaughn Hamlin online may visit www.haistenfuneral.com
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Hamlin family.
