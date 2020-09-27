McDonough, GA Mrs. Sara Jane Jackson Dorsey, age 52, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, GA. Sara was born on Tuesday, January 16, 1968, in Marion, Ohio to the late James Jackson and Linda Pierce Jackson. She loved visiting St. Augustine, Pigeon Forge, and shopping at Hobby Lobby. Sara enjoyed crafts, card making, sewing, cooking, and reading. She was a loving wife and mother. Sara is survived by her husband of 31 years, Pastor Nathan Dorsey; children, Nicole & Josh Smith, Michael & Mindy Dorsey, Megan Dorsey, Kaitlynn Dorsey; sister, Sandee Garner; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Sara Dorsey will be held at Westside Baptist Church on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Craig Bush officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may come by the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Dorsey family.

