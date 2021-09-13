Jackson, GA Mrs. Sara Moore was truly a light to all who knew her. She loved her family, her friends, her Church and her community. She loved children, pretty flowers, and hugs. She was happiest when she could be of help to others. She was a wonderful cook and everyone looked forward to her Christmas goodies. She was a faithful multi-decade member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. If you visited Mt. Vernon she would be one of the people there to greet you with a big smile because she truly loved people.

Mrs. Moore, age 90, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Westbury Center for Healing of McDonough. She was born Saturday, December 6, 1930 in Jackson, Georgia to the late Dudley and Florence Gregory Christian. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Marcus Floyd Moore who passed away in April of 2005. She is survived by her children; Tony & Lisa Moore, Randy & Michel Moore, her grandchildren; Angelia & Phil Meeks, Lindy Moore Dean, Austin Wooddell, Alysa Wooddell, Carly Dean and many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Sara Christian Moore will be Friday, September 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Rev. The Family will receive friends at the Church beginning at 2:00 PM until the hour of Service. When attending the Service and visitation the Family respectively ask that you observe social distancing and wear mask.

Those that desire to express their condolences online may visit www.haistenfuneral.com

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Moore Family.