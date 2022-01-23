Sara Beth Tippit Crockarell

Jackson, GA Sara Beth Crockarell, age 86, passed away Friday January 21 at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. She was born Thursday April 4, 1935 in Indian Mound TN to the late William Herman & Kathryn Vaughn Tippit. Sara Beth was the wife of Dr. Bailey Crockarell who passed away in November of 2019; they were happily married for over 63 years. Sara Beth earned a Master's Degree from Peabody University in Nashville, TN and a Specialist Degree from The University of Georgia. Her career was in Education having taught school and served as Media Specialist for the Butts County School System and Woodward Academy and ended her career by retiring from the Spalding County School System. She was very community minded, she served Jackson & Butts County through Friends of the Library, the History Book Club, Jackson Book Club, the Mimosa Garden Club, the Arts Council, and the Hawkes Rehabilitation Committee, she was a member of three different Bridge Clubs and she was very active in The Jackson United Methodist Church, where she served the Church in many capacities.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law; Bailey Morris, Jr. & Laura Crockarell, Samuel Alan & Kelly Crockarell one daughter and son-in-law; Kathy Ann & Ron Brown, grandchildren; Kelly Brown, Joseph Brown, Ella Zane Crockarell, Brittany Pulliam, Vanessa Pulliam, Morgan & Jose Marin sister & brother-in-law; Donna & David Johnson. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother; Bill Tippit.

Memorial services for Sara Beth Crockarell will be held Tuesday January 25 at 1:00 at the Jackson United Methodist Church with Rev. Andy Postell officiating. The family will receive friends after the Service in the Fellowship Hall of the Church. There will be a private Family interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to The Jackson United Methodist Church, PO Box 1880, Jackson, GA 30233 or The Friends of The Library, 436 East College St, Jackson, GA 30233

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Crockarell family.