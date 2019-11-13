Jackson
Sandra Washington
Mrs. Sandra Gail Watson Washington, 70, of Jackson, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Navicent Health. She was born on Friday, May 6, 1949, to the late Leon Watson and the late Geraldine Moss Watson. Sandra loved to travel, go fishing, and boating. She enjoyed listening to country music. Sandra was one of the first licensed Pharmacy Techs in the State of Georgia. She was preceded in death by husband, Ronnie Washington.
Sandra is survived by her son, Jeffrey David Washington; granddaughter, Kelly Nicole Washington; sisters, Elaine Jones, Patti Smith; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Mrs. Sandra Washington will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the Jackson City Cemetery with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at http://www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Washington family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.