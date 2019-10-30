Sandra Thurston

Jackson.
Mrs. Sandra B. Thurston
Sandra B. Thurston, age 74, passed away at her residence on Saturday October 26, 2019. She was born in Jackson, GA on September 25, 1945 to the late Willie Hugh and Evelyn Barnes.
Sandra was the first woman to become a certified peace officer and law enforcement officer in Butts County, serving for many years with the Jackson Police Dept., then retiring from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, holding the rank of Major in Jail Administration. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren, shopping and baking.
Sandra is survived by her sons and daughters in law: Anthony Scott and Melodie B. Thurston and Christopher Mark and Teresa Thurston; four grandchildren: Pamela DeWeese, Ryan Thurston, Thorne Thurston and Taegan Thurston; one brother, Bill Barnes and two sisters; Debbie Lunsford and Sherri Ellis. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Parris.
Funeral services for Sandra B. Thurston will be held Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home; Rev. B. W. "Skip" Mitchell will officiate. Visitation will be Monday October 28, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in the Jackson City Mausoleum.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Thurston Family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.