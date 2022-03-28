Jackson, GA Mrs. Sandra Irene Cook James, age 66, of Jackson, Georgia passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Sandra was born on Wednesday, October 5, 1955, in Griffin, Georgia to the late James W. Cook and the late Maureen Blanford Cook. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Watson James. Sandra was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and retired from American Woodmark. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, and shuffling cards. Most of all she adored her family, especially her granddaughter. Sandra is survived by her son, Jeremy James and Kalyn Thomas; granddaughter, Ellie James; sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara and Don Little, Becky Ramsey; brothers and sister-in-law, Randy Cook, Richard Cook, Steven Cook, Donald and Angela Cook; stepchildren, Tony James, Gary James, Terri Kirkland; In-laws, Victor James and wife, Betty, Jackie James; aunts and uncle, Sara Ruth Kitchens, Billie and Tracy Blanford; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service for Mrs. Sandra James will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow at Pepperton Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the James family.
