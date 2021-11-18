Samuel Sam Pelt

Barnesville, GA Mr. Samuel "Sam" L Pelt, age 83, of Barnesville, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin.

Sam was born in Jackson, Georgia to the late William Troy Pelt and Florence Chasteen Pelt. He was preceded in death by brother Ernest, BF and Emmit Pelt, sisters Alma McElheney, Nellie Kimbell, Lyda Stephens, Lelia Smith, and Emily Jones and grandson, Alex Cochran.

Sam has had a lifetime legacy of serving God from childhood at Towaliga Baptist Church to sixty years at Rock Springs Church. At Rock Springs, he served in many areas from the bus ministry, choir, Church Leader and active Deacon until he was physically unable. Sam was employed with General Motors for thirty-five years having much respect from those he worked with as well as those he supervised.

Recommended for you +26 States with the most new housing building permits UpNest used data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s State of the Cities Data Systems to rank the states and Washington, D.C., according to how many new housing permits were issued between August 2020 and August 2021. Click for more.

Sam was known as the "Sauce Man," as he produced Martin's Bar-B-Q sauce for over 25 years and organized hundreds of chicken ques for churches and schools. After retirement, he served as Commissioner in Lamar County as well as a bus driver for twelve years for Lamar County Schools. He also worked at Lamar Tire in his spare time.

Sam loved his family and was very active in the grand-children's sports and other activities all through their early and high school years. He and his wife, Medora traveled to the mountains taking the grandchildren on many trips tubing in Helen and continued to travel all over Georgia until his health began to fail.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning. Manage your lists

Sam is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Medora Darden Pelt; sons, Kip (Rhonda), Vann (Stephanie), and daughter, Tammy Cochran (Adam); 7 grandchildren, Kendal Conklin (Michael), Ashley Jetter (Wesley), Parrish Pelt (Lindsey), Katie Moltrum (Jay), Leah Cochran (fiancée Tyler Treadwell), Patrick Pelt (fiancée Lauren Remolde), and Courtney Morris (Morgan); 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Tomberlin; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A funeral service for Mr. Samuel Lee Pelt was held on Monday, November 22, 2021, in the sanctuary of Rock Springs Church at 3:00 P.M. with Dr. Benny Tate officiating.

In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to Jabbok Ministries at 1102 Chappell Mill Road, Milner, Georgia or Rock Springs Church Athletic Complex at 219 Rock Springs Road, Milner, Georgia.

To make an online condolence, please visit www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com

Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is proudly serving the Pelt Family.