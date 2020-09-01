Samuel Leonard Gray

Jackson, GA Stephen Leonard Gray, age 71 of Jackson, peacefully passed away Tuesday September 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born Friday May 13, 1949 in Jackson GA, to the late Leonard and Lucy Jones Gray.

Stephen was employed in the Forest Industry and was a local farmer, a graduate of Jackson High School class of 1967 and a former member of the GA. National Guard. He is survived by his son; Craig Gray, sisters and brothers in law; Anne O'Neal, Jean Stansell, Audrey Jordan, Elinor and Jim Jordan, Glenda and Pat Manry and Dulane Maddox. In addition to his parents Stephen is preceded in death by his sister: Carol Maddox.

Graveside services for Stephen Leonard Gray will be Friday September 4, 2020 at 11 AM in the Jackson City Cemetery, Mr. Rudy Mangham will officiate. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home beginning on hour immediately prior to the service.

Those desiring may visit the online guest registry at www.haistenfuneral.com to leave messages and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers the Family asks that you consider donations to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St., Atlanta, GA 30303.

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Gray family.