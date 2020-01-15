Samuel Cochran

Jackson, GA
Mr. Samuel Douglas Cochran
Samuel Douglas Cochran, age 88, of the Worthville Community of Butts County passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Griffin, Georgia.
He was born November 23, 1931 in Butts County, Georgia to Mick and Nellie Faulkner Cochran. He graduated from the Jackson High School Class of 1948.
Sammy served in the U.S. Army in Korea and then in the Jackson National Guard for many years. He was employed at ABW Chevrolet in Jackson and the Butts County Maintenance Barn before his retirement.
Sammy attended the Stewart Community Church in Newton County. He was a member of the Ancient York Masonic Lodge and the Fayette County Shrine Club.
He was married to Linda Jones Cochran for 30 years before her death in October 2019.
Survivors include a daughter, Janice Cochran of Bradenton, FL; a stepdaughter and step-grandson, Rebecca and Nicholas Tuten of Jackson, GA; and a sister, Edna Jackson of Fayetteville, GA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Cochran.
Funeral services for Sammy Cochran will be held Thursday January 16 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home in Jackson. Pastor Jason Johnson will officiate with interment in the Worthville Baptist Church cemetery with Masonic Honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Those desiring may sign an online guest registry by going to www.haistenfuneral.com. Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is in charge of arrangements for Sammy Cochran.
