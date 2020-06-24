Mrs. Ruth L. Butler, age 99, passed away on June, 16, 2020. She was very active in any church she was a member of. Ruth enjoyed playing the piano and singing. Mrs. Butler was predeceased by her husband; William Butler; parents: William & Plumer Langley; brothers: Harry & Douglas Langley; beloved grandson: Charles Ziegler. She is survived by her children: George (Mary) Butler, Brenda (James) Bryant, and James (June) Butler; four granddaughters and one grandson; six great granddaughters and two great grandsons; two great great grandsons; sisters: Ilettie Gibbons and Grace Sheffield; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Haisten Funeral Home in McDonough, on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM and on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM. A private family funeral service will follow. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com
