Mrs. Ruth L. Butler, age 99, passed away on June, 16, 2020. She was very active in any church she was a member of. Ruth enjoyed playing the piano and singing. Mrs. Butler was predeceased by her husband; William Butler; parents: William & Plumer Langley; brothers: Harry & Douglas Langley; beloved grandson: Charles Ziegler. She is survived by her children: George (Mary) Butler, Brenda (James) Bryant, and James (June) Butler; four granddaughters and one grandson; six great granddaughters and two great grandsons; two great great grandsons; sisters: Ilettie Gibbons and Grace Sheffield; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Haisten Funeral Home in McDonough, on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM and on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM. A private family funeral service will follow. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Butler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.