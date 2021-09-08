Flovilla, GA Mrs. Roxanne James Orr, age 68, of Flovilla, Georgia passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Wellstar Spalding Hospital. Roxanne was born on Thursday, August 23, 1953, in Griffin, Georgia to the late Alfred Fleetwood James and the late Theresa Marcella Lummus James. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Lee James and grandson, Isaiah Orr. She was a member of several local churches, the last being Liberty Baptist Church. Roxanne enjoyed reading and loved her family. Roxanne is survived by her husband, Ernest Orr; son, Robert Ernest Orr; grandchildren, Samantha Bartlett, Nicholas Orr; and a host of extended family.

A funeral service for Mrs. Roxanne Orr will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. David Dawson officiating. Interment will follow at Flovilla South Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children's Research, www.stjude.org. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Orr family.