Mr. Ronald Wardak, age 66, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, June 24, 1953, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Casey Wardak and the late Gertrude H. Copp Wardak. Ronald was self-employed as a truck driver and loved spending time with his family.
Ronald is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Jesse Wardak, Patrick and Sadie Wardak; grandchildren, Harper Wardak and Chipper Wardak; sister and brother-in-law, Anita and David Lesmond; brother and sister-in-law, Werner and Linda Wardak; nieces and nephews, Randy Wardak, Brian Wardak, Wayne Wardak, and Alyssa Lesmond.
A funeral service for Mr. Ronald Wardak will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Chuck Nave officiating. Friends may visit the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00P.M. to 8:00P.M. to visit with the Wardak family. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Wardak family.

