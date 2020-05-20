Robert Eugene Wells - 54 of Jackson Georgia, Passed April 25,2020. Born in Atlanta, Georgia Sept. 14, 1965. Beloved son, brother, father, and grandfather. Preceded in death by his parents Robert is survived by his older brothers Chris Wells and Craig Wells, and his children Katie Wells and Thomas Wells, and his grandchildren Bradley Wells, Ryan Wells, Wesley Wells, William Wells, Brenlyn Tomlin, Waylon Wells. The family will give notice of a memorial at a later date.Arrangements by SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society,
Jackson
Robert Eugene Wells
