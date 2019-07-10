Robert Waldrop

Jackson
Mr. Robert Lee "Bobby" Waldrop
Robert Lee (Bobby) Waldrop age 82 longtime resident of Butts County, died Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Brightmoor Hospice Facility in Griffin. He was born February 3, 1937 son of Lizzie Mae & Andrew Waldrop. We was retired from Ford Motor Co. in Hapeville, GA.
Survivors include Children; Karen & Jerrell Welch and Joseph Waldrop; Granddaughter Andrea Welch; Sister Patsy Freeman; Brother Jack Waldrop and Sister-in-law Dot Waldrop and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Kathy in June of 2012.
A Memorial Service will be held for Bobby Waldrop Sunday July 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home in Jackson, Dr. Ed Hoard will officiate.
The family will receive friends Sunday July 7 from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM.
Those desiring may make a memorial contribution to Butts Mutts, PO Box 474, Jackson, GA 30233.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is in charge of arrangements for Bobby Waldrop.
