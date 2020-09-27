Jackson, GA Mr. Robert W. "Bobby" Whitaker, age 90, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home in Jackson. Bobby was born on Saturday, May 10, 1930, to the late John Lo Whitaker, Sr. and the late Coral Colwell Whitaker. He is preceded in death by his brothers, James Whitaker, Glenn Whitaker, John Lo Whitaker, Jr; sisters, Mary Dominy, Evelyn Larus, and Jane Burford. Bobby founded Whitaker Builders & Supply in 1959 and was also a founding member of the local VFW. He was in the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean War. Bobby was a member of Jenkinsburg United Methodist Church and loved to play cards in his free time. He was a kind soul who always looked after everyone else. Bobby is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Kitchens Whitaker; children and their spouses, Allen & Sallie Whitaker, David & Tami Whitaker, LaNae & Tommy Boyd, Lisa Whitaker & Perry Thompson; grandchildren, Stephanie Brown, Josh Thompson, Wayne Whitaker, Brittany Moore, Jeremy Thompson, Drew Whitaker, Barrett Whitaker, Carla Martin, Bailyn Berg, Christin Thompson, Amanda Miller; 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margaret Kitchens Miller; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Bobby Whitaker will be held at First Baptist Church of Jackson on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. with Mr. Ralph Wilson, Mr. Rudy Mangham, and Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may come by the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Potter's House for Women, 219 Rock Springs Rd. Milner, GA 30257 or Rock Springs Clinic (http://www.rsclinic.org/donate). Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Whitaker family.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute