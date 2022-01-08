Jackson, GA Mr. Robert Henry "Hank" Boynton, Jr., age 77, of Jackson, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin.

Hank was born on Wednesday, February 9, 1944, in Skowhegan, Maine. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Henry Boynton, Jr.; mother, Doris Nightingale Boynton; brother, Donald Boynton. Hank retired from Delta Airlines after 26 years of service; he was also a 33-year employee of Buckners Family Restaurant. Hank worked with the Cub Scouts and was a member of the Butts County Exchange Club. He formerly served on the Board of Stewards at Rock Springs Church for 20 years. Hank has been a member of Rock Springs Church since 1992.

Hank is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Janice Boynton; children and their spouses, Bethany & Doug Goss, Scott & Jessica Boynton, Jimmy Pierce Jr.; grandchildren, Justin Boynton, Nicholas Boynton, Katherine Boynton, Jack Trenaman, Jenna Pierce; sisters and brother-in-law, Marcia Grandvill, Dorothy & Tom Kirkendall; brother and sister-in-law, Martin & Jean Boynton; several nieces & nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Hank Boynton will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Rock Springs Church with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at the church. Interment will follow the service in Rock Springs Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Rock Springs Church, 219 Rock Springs Road, Milner, Georgia 30257 or Eternal Hope Hospice 123 N. 18th Street, Griffin, Georgia 30223 in memory of Mr. Hank Boynton.

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Boynton family.