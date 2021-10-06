Robert Guy Bobby Robinson

Covington, GA Mr. Robert Guy Robinson, Jr ("Bobby") age 73, of Covington passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Bobby was born on Saturday, October 18, 1947, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Robert Robinson, Sr. and Dorothy Inez Farmer. Bobby is preceded in death by his brother, Barry Thomas; sister, Dorothy Hodgson; and son-in-law, Joey Cavender. Bobby loved to make people laugh with his hilarious jokes. He enjoyed playing guitar, watching westerns, and watching the University of Georgia Bulldogs play on T.V. Bobby was a grill master in his own right, and loved to sit on the bank and fish. Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Pack; children, Teresa Posey of Alabama, Jimmy Smith (Brandy) of Covington, Sharon Folds (Joe) of Jackson, Angie Cavender of Jackson, Mike Barrett of Fayetteville, Patricia Robinson of Winder, Crystal Robinson of Atlanta, Bobby Joe Robinson of Eatonton, and Donna Zellman (Roy) of Tennessee; 22 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a host of extended family, and his wonderful dog, Bella. Funeral services for Mr. Robert Guy Robinson, Jr will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 in the Chapel of Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Prickett officiating. Interment will follow the service at Flovilla North Cemetery. The family will greet friends and loved ones on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfh.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, Georgia, is serving the Robinson family.

