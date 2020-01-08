Barnesville
Robert Howard English
Mr. Robert Howard English, age 76, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born on Monday, May 31, 1943, in Griffin, son of the late Robert Prentice English and the late Bennie Virginia Thornton English. Howard was a member of Rock Springs Church and Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. He was an associate pastor of Heart and Soul Christian Center and worked for Truck Stop Ministries. Howard enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time in the mountains and he had a wicked sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Dunn.
Howard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janie English; children and their spouses, Cheryl and Hollis Clark, Rob and Melody English; grandchildren, Chris English, Matthew English, Thomas English, Lee Jeffries, Holly Jeffries, Raygan Clark, Chase Clark, Laney Higgins, Clark Moxon, and Abby Hernandez; nephew, Michael Dunn.
A funeral service for Mr. Howard English will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mrs. Janice T. Hunter and Reverend Lawrence Burge officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the English family.
