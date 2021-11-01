Jackson, GA Robbie Lou Foster Powell, age 77, peacefully passed away at Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital Monday morning November 1, 2021. She was born in Griffin, GA to the late Robert Abner & Minnie Lou Brooks Foster on Wednesday December 22, 1943. Robbie was married to Riley Sanford Powell, who passed away in December of 2019 for 45 years, they had one son; Jason Robert Powell, who also precedes her in death.

Robbie was a member of the Jackson High School Class of 1962. She had retired from American Mills after a long career that began shortly after graduation from High School. Robbie loved God and was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the Choir, she was a former Sunday School and Bible School teacher, assistant pianist and helped with Missions. She was a very generous person. She was a huge Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves fan; she enjoyed researching genealogy and particular enjoyed Family Reunions and Church Homecomings. She dearly loved spending time with her granddaughter, Emily and other family and friends.

Robbie is survived by granddaughter; Emily Rose Powell, her Aunt; Margie Brooks Brinkley and numerous cousins and friends.

Funeral Services for Robbie Lou Foster Powell will be Thursday November 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home. The Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:45 immediately prior to the Service. Interment will follow in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Michael Saffels and Mr. Rudy Mangham will officiate.

The family respectfully asks that flowers be omitted and you consider donations to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, PO Box 198, Jackson, GA 30233 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or charity of your choice.

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Powell Family.