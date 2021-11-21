Jackson, GA Robbie Letson, a lifelong resident of Butts County, passed away Friday afternoon, November 19, 2021, at his home on Bucksnort Road. He was born in Griffin, GA; Robbie, an independent businessman in the on highway trucking industry for the majority of his career, retired after successfully managing a family business. Robbie is survived by his three brothers: Calvin and wife Jan; Mike and wife Leigh Ann; Reggie and wife Carol. In addition, Robbie has 6 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in Fellowship Presbyterian Church at 454 Kinard Mill Road with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church. A brief grave side service at the Church Cemetery will follow the memorial service. Afterwards visitors can visit with the family in the on-site dining room. The family is requesting that memorial donations be made in lieu of flowers to Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 454 Kinard Mill Road, Jackson, GA 30233. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Letson family.
