Milledgeville, GA Ms. Rita Margo Bennett, age 68, of Milledgeville, Georgia passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021. Rita was born on Wednesday, September 24, 1952 in Macon, Georgia to the late Walter Joseph Bennett and the late Geneva Smith Bennett. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1970 and earned a bachelor's degree in Biology from Tift College in 1974. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Watkinsville and loved to play classical music on the piano. Rita also loved quilting, sewing, crafts, and her cats and dogs. Rita is survived by her brothers, Steven "Lump" Bennett of Jackson, Georgia and Lee Bennett of Baxley, Georgia; nephew, Eron Bennett of McDonough, Georgia; and her best friend, Helen Taylor of Jackson, Georgia. A graveside service for Ms. Rita Bennett will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Sandy Creek Cemetery in Flovilla, Georgia with Dr. S. Ed Hord officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Butts Mutts of Jackson, Georgia at www.buttsmutts.com. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Bennett family.

