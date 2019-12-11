Riley Powell

Jackson
Mr. Riley Sanford Powell
Riley Sanford Powell, age 73, passed away early Thursday morning December 5, 2019. He was born November 20, 1946 in Jackson to the late Froest and Carrilene Powell. He was retired from the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center in Butts County and a member of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Sanford enjoyed collecting postcards and finding bargains at estate sales. He loved Georgia history and especially loved genealogy.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Robbie Foster Powell and one granddaughter, Emily Rose Powell. In addition to his parents Sanford is preceded in death by his son Jason Robert Powell and his brother Wesley Powell.
Funeral services for Riley Sanford Powell will be held Sunday December 8, 2019 in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends Sunday From 1:00 PM until the hour of service. Mr. Rudy Mangham and Rev. Michael Saffels will officiate. Interment will follow in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Those who desire may sign the online guest registry at www.haistenfuneral.com
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Powell family.
