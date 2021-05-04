Flovilla, GA Mr. Riley Lindsey Tingle, age 72, of Flovilla, Georgia passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Riley was born on Thursday, March 10, 1949 in Forsyth, Georgia to the late Lindsey L. Tingle and the late Mayree Williams Tingle. Along with his parents, Riley is preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Tingle Banks; brothers, Gary Williams and Ronald Tingle. Riley served in the National Guard and was a retired truck driver with Collins Trucking. Riley loved NASCAR. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting, building and fixing things, and just riding around. Riley is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Peggi Tingle; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Almerio Mitchell; grandchildren, Lindsey Faircloth, Rebecca Smith, Braydon Banks, Hannah Banks; great-grandchildren, Riley, Mason, and Amira; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mr. Riley Tingle will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Tingle family.

Service information

May 8
Visitation
Saturday, May 8, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
May 8
Memorial Service
Saturday, May 8, 2021
2:00PM
Sherrell Memorial Chapel
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
