Ricky Alan Rabbit Mangham

Jackson, GA Ricky Alan Mangham, better known to his many friends and family as "Rabbit", age 70 of Jackson, recently passed away at his residence. He was born Friday February 23, 1951 to the late Glynn and Janette Smith Mangham.

He was a member of the Jackson High School Class of 1969 and had retired from General Motors at the age of 49 after 30 years of service.

He lived life to the fullest every day. He loved helping people, being outdoors, and hunting and fishing. There was not a day that went by that he didn't help someone.

Recommended for you +51 Best pop songs of the last 30 years Stacker put together a list of the 50 best pop songs of the last 30 years based on the Billboard Pop Songs chart from its inception all the way up to Sept. 30, 2017. Click for more.

He started a charity called Cans for Kids. He went around and collected cans every week from local people and business, and donated the proceeds to Children's Health Care of Atlanta and St Jude's Hospital. He sent over $20,000 to these charities throughout the years.

His love for hunting and fishing was huge part of his life. It was a part of his life each and every day. If it was a nice sunny day, you knew where you could find Rabbit. He would either be on a bank somewhere fishing in a pond or trolling with a friend in his boat on a lake. It was nothing for him to catch close to 100 fish in a day.

In recent years he was able to put a check mark on one of his bucket lists items, and that was to go to ALASKA and fish.

He also loved to learn about Native American History. He collected hundreds of arrow heads through the years. He would find arrow heads and pieces of Native American Pottery in the woods and rivers.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning. Manage your lists

He also treasured his time reading the Bible. He was on his 14th time reading the bible from cover to cover.

Ricky Mangham will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Among those left to cherish his memory are his daughter Christy Christian, grandchildren; Brett Sasser and Braelyn Christian, brother; Dennis Mangham, sister; Cindy Mangham Schroeder.

The Family will host a Celebration of Life Service to honor the memory of Ricky Alan "Rabbit" Mangham, June 26, 2021 at his residence; 540 Fawn Rd, Forsyth, GA 31029. The time will be announced later by the Family.

Those that desire to leave condolences on line may visit www.haistenfuneral.com

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Mangham Family