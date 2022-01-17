Jackson, GA Mr. Richard "Shorty" Van Buren Meredith, Sr., age 95, of Jackson, Georgia passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. Shorty was born on Sunday, January 16, 1927, in Jackson, Georgia to the late Levi and Martha Meredith. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Hardy Meredith; brothers, J.B. Meredith and Steve Meredith. He served in the United States Army and later worked as a military base contractor at Robins Air Force Base. He enjoyed going to H & A Auctions and fishing. Shorty is survived by his daughter, Sherry Meredith; son, Richard Meredith Jr., grandson, Nicholas Meredith; sisters, Bernice Meredith, Janie Thompson; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Mr. Richard "Shorty" Meredith will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Stodghill Family Cemetery with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Meredith family.
