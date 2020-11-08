Brunswick, GA Richard Calvin "R.C" Dyche, born on September 24, 1937 in Atlanta, Georgia, crossed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on October 15, 2020. He was surrounded by family and friends at his home in Brunswick, Georgia at the time of his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Pauline Dyche, and his brother, Ronnie Dyche. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara Dyche, son Michael and his wife Dawn, granddaughter Courtney and her husband Sam, grandchildren Kiera and Trevor, great-grandson Kaine, and sisters Rita and Melanie. His life is celebrated by the many he impacted throughout the years, including nieces and nephews David and Kathy, Deborah and Tim, Steve and Robbie, Linda, and Robin, cousins, and countless family friends. We are endlessly grateful for the community he fostered around us.

R.C. was a man of endless talents and limitless faith. He inspired us all to be better—better friends, better spouses, better citizens, and better humans. In return, he asked only that we join in his fun—lend an ear for one of his legendary stories, share in his laughter. He kept the lights on for us for thirty-five years at Georgia Power, but it was his electric personality that truly lit and powered the lives of so many. He was one of the last true Renaissance men. He was a horseman of the highest degree, a self-taught gunsmith, a builder, an engineer, a teacher, a pilot, and a storyteller just to mention a few. He was also a friend to all.

He had a soft heart, an iron will and a hell of a bullshit detector. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing R.C. was blessed with the sort of hospitality that one can only aspire to give and receive. Across generations, the number of people that called him "Dad" were countless. He was a father figure to us all, especially to those in need. An endless well of wisdom, his words and ways will be kept alive through all who loved him. Life with R.C. was always a celebration, and it is our honor to continue his legacy of kindness, strength, and joy.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in R.C.'s name to St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Brunswick, Georgia.

