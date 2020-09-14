New York, NY Larry Lawrence (Reuben Dennis Lawrence III) died August 26th, 2020, at his home in New York City. He is survived by his mother Celeste Lawrence and sister Cathy Lawrence, both of Jackson, sister Carole Lawrence and her husband Michael Morgan of Decatur, and several cousins. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Reuben Dennis Lawrence Jr.

Larry was born September 10, 1950 and spent his childhood and early years in Jackson. He attended Jackson United Methodist Church. He graduated in 1968 from Jackson High School. He went on to study at Middle Georgia College and the University of Georgia, focusing on his interests in history and sociology. He was especially interested in Southern history.

Larry's outlook on life was expansive and that led him to travel, seeking discourse with others of a similar nature. In honoring this drive for knowledge and his belief in helping others, he made his home in New York City beginning in the late 1970s. In New York, he found all the ingredients for his life as a humanitarian and a friend to the common man and woman.

Larry excelled at his career in legal brief proofreading and editing in New York. He was employed by Paul Weiss Law Firm, making critical decisions on the correctness of legal briefs.

One of Larry's other enjoyments/interests was collecting rare books and various kinds of memorabilia. He had a part-time business buying and reselling his finds. His collecting interests were sports and history. Larry also enjoyed watching and playing sports. He especially loved to visit his family in Jackson, coming often in April and playing golf while enjoying the beauty of the Georgia spring.

Larry was at heart a humanitarian. He was always clear he wanted to be remembered as someone who worked to promote justice for the poor and oppressed.

Memorial services for Larry Lawrence (Reuben Dennis Lawrence III) will be Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home, Rev. Chris Shurtz will officiate. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Jackson United Methodist Church, PO Box 1880, Jackson, GA 30233, or the charity of your choice. The family also request that those in attendance wear mask and observe social distancing.

Those desiring may visit the online guest registry at www.haistenfuneral.com to leave messages and condolences for the family.

Haisten funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Lawrence family.