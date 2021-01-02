Ray Raynor

Jacksonville, FL Mr. Durwood Bradley "Ray" Raynor, age 87, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020. Ray was born on Monday, September 4, 1933 in Chinquapin, North Carolina to the late Bland Raynor and the late Dolia Sholar Raynor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Barber Raynor. Ray served in the United States Air Force and the United States Army Reserve. He started his own used car dealership and enjoyed fishing in his downtime. Ray is survived by his children, Jeff & Karen Raynor, Beverly Raynor; grandchildren and their spouse, Matthew Beck & Sumedha Gupta, Joshua & Rachel Raynor, Jacob Raynor, Sarah Raynor; sisters, Pearl West and Barbara Shook; and several nieces & nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Ray Raynor will be held at First Baptist Church of Jackson on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Keith Joseph officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ray's memory to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org/donation). Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Raynor family.

