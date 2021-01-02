Jacksonville, FL Mr. Durwood Bradley "Ray" Raynor, age 87, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020. Ray was born on Monday, September 4, 1933 in Chinquapin, North Carolina to the late Bland Raynor and the late Dolia Sholar Raynor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Barber Raynor. Ray served in the United States Air Force and the United States Army Reserve. He started his own used car dealership and enjoyed fishing in his downtime. Ray is survived by his children, Jeff & Karen Raynor, Beverly Raynor; grandchildren and their spouse, Matthew Beck & Sumedha Gupta, Joshua & Rachel Raynor, Jacob Raynor, Sarah Raynor; sisters, Pearl West and Barbara Shook; and several nieces & nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Ray Raynor will be held at First Baptist Church of Jackson on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Keith Joseph officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ray's memory to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org/donation). Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Raynor family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- All 10 living former defense secretaries declare election is over in forceful public letter
- Electoral College objection serves as another example of Trump putting Loeffler and Perdue in tight spot
- HAL BRADY: A word for a new year
- In call, Trump demands Georgia officials 'find' votes to tilt election
- Georgia's GOP secretary of state to Trump: 'What you're saying is not true'
Most Popular
Articles
- All three victims identified in fatal accident in Flovilla on Dec. 18
- Mayor Kay Pippin, Commissioner Ken Rivers and Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson express their hopes for 2021
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Nursing homes, including Westbury in Jackson, beginning to receive COVID-19 vaccine
- Westbury staff among first in Butts County to receive COVID-19 vaccines
- Monster Energy AMA Supercross coming to Atlanta Motor Speedway in April
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Leave 2020 behind with First Day guided hikes at Panola Mountain, High Falls, and Indian Springs state parks
- Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of Covid-19 complications at 82
- Early voting turnout for runoffs in Butts County down; early voting ends at 5 p.m. on Dec. 30
Images
Videos
Collections
- 50 highly anticipated TV series coming out in 2021
- Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- Presidency in review: Which campaign promises did Trump uphold?
- Year in review: Mistakes from the best movies of 2020
- 50 worst TV series of 2020
- Top 100 songs of 2020
- Year in review: 100 best TV series of 2020
- Podcasts to Listen To: Bet The Board and the best sports wagering podcasts
- 2-year degrees that go on to the most meaningful jobs
- 100 best movies of 2020, according to critics
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.