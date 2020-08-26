Flovilla, GA Mr. Ray Barnett Kinard, age 75 of Flovilla, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born on Monday, July 2, 1945 in Milner, Georgia; son of the late Durwood Dewitt Kinard and the late Trudie English Kinard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Shane McCord; sisters, Myrtice Simmons, Thelma Griffin, Ida Jo Bishop, Gloria Jarrell and Grace Alexander. Ray enjoyed camping at Unicoi Springs Camp Resort, trout fishing and shooting pool; he was a member of Rock Springs Church. Mr. Kinard is survived by his wife, Letha Wilson Kinard; daughters, Sherry Kinard, Sandra Barnes, Pam Sherrell; son, Ken Turner; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Faye Heywood; brother, Billy Kinard; several nieces and nephews; numerous in-laws. A funeral service for Mr. Ray Kinard will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Dr. Benny Tate and Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow in Rock Springs Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, Georgia, is serving the Kinard family.
