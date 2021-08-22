Jackson, GA Mr. Randall Odell Stanfield, age 60, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Randall was born on Sunday, September 18, 1960, in Sharpsburg, Georgia to the late Mr. Othell Stanfield and Mrs. Eddie Ruth Hammond Stanfield. Along with his father, Randall is preceded in death by his nephew, Christopher Stanfield. He was a member of Worthville Baptist Church and put God first, his family a close second. Randall loved his tractor and enjoyed gardening and wood working. He always went out of his way to help others.

Randall is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sharon Stanfield; children, Patty Morris, Lynn and Brandon Custer, Diana and Jared Mullis, Randy Stanfield; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; mother, Ruth Stanfield; sisters and brother-in-law, Kathy and Oliver Bridges, Donna Bowron; twin brother and sister-in-law, Wendell and Deborah Stanfield; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kline and Debra Stanfield, Denver and Tracey Stanfield, David Stanfield; special aunt, Martha Beamon; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Randall Stanfield will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend David Wheeler officiating. Interment will follow at Worthville Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Relay for Life of Butts County, www.relayforlife.org/buttsga. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Stanfield family.