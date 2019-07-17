Randall Gordy

Jackson
Mr. Randall Bobby "Randy" Gordy
Randall Bobby (Randy) Gordy, age 64, of the West Butts Community passed away early Sunday morning, July 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 11, 1955 in Ft. Bragg, NC son of the late Virginia Allen Gordy and Bobby Benson Gordy who survives. He was a Master Craftsman and was employed by Murphy and Orr in Forest Park, GA. Randy enjoyed hunting and fishing and hard rock music.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Elaine Colwell Gordy, children, Melissa Ann Gordy Ellington (Russ), Christopher Glenn Gordy, grandchildren, Ansley Louise Ellington, Jamie Lynn Ellington, Harlie Elizabeth Gordy, father, Bobby Benson Gordy, sisters, Sherry Virginia Archer (Jim), Susan Carol Cloer and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Randy Gordy will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Fellowship Presbyterian Church, Rev. Robert Thomson will officiate with interment in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5 - 8 PM.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Gordy family of the West Butts Community.
