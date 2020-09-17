Monticello, GA Mr. Phillip Greene, age 73, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Jasper Memorial Hospital in Monticello, GA. Phillip was born on Wednesday, October 23, 1946, in Pompano Beach, Florida, to the late Willie Hubert Greene and the late Gladys LaRue Coady Greene. He worked as a federal law enforcement officer for the U.S. Forest Service and was a career conservationist. In his free time, he loved to hunt, fish, and give advice to his family. Phillip was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church in Americus, GA. Phillip is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sheila Greene; children and their spouses, Chip & Rita Greene, Chris & Dianne Greene, Dawn Greene, Brandy & Justin Phillips, Crystal & Michael Wallace, Clint & Melissa Westbrook; grandchildren, Chase Greene, Crystal Greene, Casey Greene, Courtney Greene, Brodynn Greene, Matthew Everett, Calen Erskine, Shane DeBrock, Lauren DeBrock, Parker Greene, Maddie Franklin, Molly Parson, Lucas Phillips, Lily Phillips, Caden Phillips, Tucker Wallace, Taylen Wallace, Mason Westbrook, Hannah Westbrook, Olivia Westbrook, Victoria Westbrook, Eli Westbrook; 13 great-grandchildren; sister & brother-in-law, Brenda & Bob Parrish; and several nieces & nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Phillip Greene will be held at Sherrell Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment will follow at Outskirts of Heaven Family Cemetery in Monticello, GA. Friends may come by the funeral home on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Flowers will be accepted, however, those desiring may donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) in memory of Phillip Greene. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Greene family.

