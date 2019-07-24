Jackson, GA
Peggy Pope (Hancock)
Peggy Hancock Pope, age 79, of Jackson, GA, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, GA. She was born in St. Petersburg, FL on October 27, 1939 to Henry and Corine (Busbee) Hancock. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Fred, her sisters Marjorie and Irene, and her brother Charles. She is survived by four daughters: Paula Pope of Manchester, GA; Julie (Tommy) Harden of Port St. Lucie, FL; Cindy (Todd) Oster of Concord, GA; and Sherri Pope of Jackson, GA; seven grandchildren: Misty, TJ, Joshua, Jeremy, Tuesday, Ryan and Cara; nine great-grandchildren: Andrew, Jordan, Mikiah, Logan, Dusty, Jace, Harleigh, Gage and Rhett; and 3 siblings: Cynthia, Allen and Glen. Her memorial service will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11am at CrossOver Ministries 2702 GA-16, Jackson, GA 30233.
