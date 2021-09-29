Jackson, GA Mrs. Pauline Samora Parris, age 58, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital. Pauline was born on Monday, September 23, 1963, in Monte Vista, Colorado to the late Ernest Samora and Jennie M. Jiron Samora. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dan Samora and Ernest John Samora. She enjoyed going to the beach, working, crafting, and was a big football fan. Pauline was a big gift-giver. She loved her co-workers, friends, and her family, especially her grandson. Pauline is survived by her husband of 35 years, Mike Parris; children and spouse, McKenzie Lee Parris, Dustin Michael and Abigail Lucio Parris; grandchild, Elijah Cruz Parris; mother, Jennie Samora; sister, Terri Barbosa; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Pauline Parris will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Dr. S. Ed Hoard officiating. Following the service friends may visit the family at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to extend your kindness to a first responder or healthcare worker with a gift of lunch or coffee in Mrs. Pauline's memory. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Parris family.