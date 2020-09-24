Atlanta, GA Paul Dearmin Beckham, son of J.T. and Maxine Beckham passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on August 30, 2020. J.T. and Maxine were the proud owners of Beckham's Five and Dime in Jackson for 54 years.

He is survived by his brother Tom Beckham (Mary Ann) of Peachtree City, Ga., their adult children, Karen Russell (Paul) and J.T. Beckham III; his sister, Nancy Beckham Shelby (Don) of Flovilla, Ga., and their adult child, Jamin Shelby (Kelly), sister-in-law Shirley Beckham and their adult daughter, Wendy of Dallas, Ga as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Charles Herbert Beckham.

His upbringing, friends, teachers, and experiences in Jackson served him well in his future life.

A native of Jackson, Georgia, Paul attended Young Harris College and then completed his accounting degree at Georgia State. He worked his way through school for five years in the accounting department at Georgia Power Company and joined Southern Airways for two years after graduation before going to work for Turner Broadcasting System.

He helped organize the transition of Turner from an outdoor advertising company into television and spreading the broadcast signal through cable systems across the nation. He assisted in the purchases of the Atlanta Braves, Hawks and what became CNN Center. He oversaw the Omni Coliseum, Airport Channel, World Championship Wrestling, and took over as president of the Goodwill Games.

His "real jobs" at Turner included rising through the financial side of the business with stints as Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Financial Officer and eventually retiring as president of Turner Cable Sales, the largest division of Turner Broadcasting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning. Manage your lists

The next chapter of his business life has been working with his longtime friend Bob Hope to build their public relations and event agency, Hope-Beckham, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last October.

Paul was active in the Atlanta business community, serving on the board of the Rotary Club of Atlanta. He finished his term this year as president of his Sunday school class at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. He has been a longtime trustee of Young Harris College, where he served for years as chairman of the board. He is also past chair of the Ethics Center at Emory University and continued to serve on that board.

He was a devoted family man, married to his wife Cheryl for 55 years. He is survived by his wife Cheryl as well as two adult children, Mike Beckham and Debbie Beckham Ruth and their spouses, Vanessa and Sean. There are six grandchildren — Bailey, Samantha, Nick and Zach Beckham, and Christina and Natalie Ruth.

A private burial was held for family. A celebration of his life will be scheduled post-covid.

Donations in his memory can be sent to Young Harris College, Blairsville, Georgia 30582, or to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Beckham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.